Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 56,206 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,206 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after buying an additional 1,960,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after buying an additional 1,451,500 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,390,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,354,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Shares of LUV opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $62.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

