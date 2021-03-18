Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Advanced Energy Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $110.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.66. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

