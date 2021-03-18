Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $184.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $191.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.13 and a 200-day moving average of $154.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

