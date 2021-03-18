Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,637 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $133.32 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $53.75 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -84.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $692,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $5,844,588.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 836,063 shares in the company, valued at $111,371,952.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,579 shares of company stock worth $17,159,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZEN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.