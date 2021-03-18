Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €55.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.80 ($97.41) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.83 ($73.91).

Vonovia stock opened at €54.92 ($64.61) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €54.45 and its 200 day moving average is €56.99. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

