Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.49

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. AlphaValue raised shares of Voestalpine to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Voestalpine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Voestalpine had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. Analysts expect that Voestalpine AG will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

