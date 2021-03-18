Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Insider Sells A$131,325.00 in Stock

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) insider Scott Wyatt sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.75 ($1.25), for a total transaction of A$131,325.00 ($93,803.57).

Scott Wyatt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 1st, Scott Wyatt 120,000 shares of Viva Energy Group stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Viva Energy Group Company Profile

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products to a network of approximately 1,300 retail service stations, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers.

