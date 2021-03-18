Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Insider Sells A$131,325.00 in Stock

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) insider Scott Wyatt sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.75 ($1.25), for a total transaction of A$131,325.00 ($93,803.57).

Scott Wyatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Scott Wyatt 120,000 shares of Viva Energy Group stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products to a network of approximately 1,300 retail service stations, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers.

