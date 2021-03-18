VITE Price Tops $0.11 (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. One VITE coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VITE has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $50.60 million and $17.65 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VITE alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00060334 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,010,646,730 coins and its circulating supply is 478,075,619 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.