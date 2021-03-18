Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 432.7% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 75,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61,620 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth $3,056,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,191,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 216,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

