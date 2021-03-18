Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 2,597 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Saratoga Investment worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,066,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.4% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 890,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 23.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

SAR stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $268.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.68. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Saratoga Investment Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

