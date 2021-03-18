Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 466.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 398,792 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $4,387,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,428,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,166,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $92,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $331,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,900.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $43.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.