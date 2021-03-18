VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in February

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the February 11th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VQSLF opened at $5.08 on Thursday. VIQ Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of -1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of VIQ Solutions in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

