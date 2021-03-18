Village Farms International, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research report issued on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Village Farms International stock opened at C$19.22 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of C$3.01 and a 52 week high of C$25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -408.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.57.

In related news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total transaction of C$162,803.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at C$364,800.48. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 818,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,869,685.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,044.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

