ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.54. 1,226,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,432,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. On average, research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ViewRay by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ViewRay by 4.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ViewRay by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

