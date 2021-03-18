Vidulum Price Up 6% This Week (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $393,705.20 and $3,626.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.