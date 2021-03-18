VideoCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.15 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 63.7% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000694 BTC on exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $61.18 million and $2.15 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 6,959.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,602,872 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

