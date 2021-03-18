Vid (VI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $37,923.00

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Vid has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $37,923.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vid has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Vid coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Vid

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,670,997 coins. The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

