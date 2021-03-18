VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the February 11th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of CFO opened at $66.61 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $67.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 982,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after buying an additional 250,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,921,000 after purchasing an additional 97,634 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 80,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,864 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,199,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 301,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter.

