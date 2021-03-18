Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,907,200 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 11th total of 3,606,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 709.1 days.

Shares of CNRAF stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. Vicinity Centres has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.34.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vicinity Centres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

