VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VICI. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.99 on Monday. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

