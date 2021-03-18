VerusCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20,735.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. VerusCoin has a market cap of $44.56 million and approximately $20,735.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001321 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.47 or 0.00480363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00065184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00152187 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00060238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.61 or 0.00678581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00080465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,258,441 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

