Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at HC Wainwright

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.95.

VRCA opened at $17.28 on Monday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $18.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.96 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $77,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

