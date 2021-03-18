Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

VRRM traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $13.81. 977,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,001. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. Equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,750 shares of company stock valued at $507,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Verra Mobility by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Verra Mobility by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

