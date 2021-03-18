Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,172 Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,172 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,144,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,577,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,595,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859,936 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,157,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,063 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 25,364,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,272,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582,391 shares during the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Shares of BBD opened at $4.63 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

