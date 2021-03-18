VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Down 21.5% in February

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 11th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on VerifyMe in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 67,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRME stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. VerifyMe has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a current ratio of 25.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 million and a P/E ratio of -4.56.

VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting.

