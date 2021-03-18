Veles (VLS) Price Down 26.1% This Week

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Veles has a total market cap of $85,488.08 and $4.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veles has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can now be purchased for $0.0665 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,347.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.22 or 0.03083625 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.95 or 0.00347830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.20 or 0.00912125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.17 or 0.00401333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.73 or 0.00344032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.73 or 0.00251473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00021073 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,615 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

