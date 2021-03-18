VeChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.07 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. VeChain has a total market cap of $5.07 billion and $818.32 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be bought for $0.0789 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VeChain has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

