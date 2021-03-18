Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Varta (ETR:VAR1) received a €92.00 ($108.24) target price from stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 28.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VAR1. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Europe set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €102.57 ($120.67).

Get Varta alerts:

Shares of VAR1 stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, reaching €128.10 ($150.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,470 shares. Varta has a 1-year low of €52.00 ($61.18) and a 1-year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €132.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €120.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.