Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,575 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,750,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,164,000 after acquiring an additional 386,100 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,576,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,549,000 after acquiring an additional 917,853 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,437,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,484,000 after acquiring an additional 915,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,265,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,761,000 after acquiring an additional 78,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 80,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,651. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $43.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.