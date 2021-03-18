Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $271,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. NRG Energy accounts for 0.0% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 40.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

NRG Energy stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.21. 127,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,098. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.83%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

