Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $187,000 Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $86.82. The stock had a trading volume of 24,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,304. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $95.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

