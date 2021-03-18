Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $176,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 534.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,838,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.25. 10,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,210. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.63. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,101 shares of company stock valued at $19,828,135. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

