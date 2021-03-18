Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys New Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Loews makes up approximately 0.0% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,612 shares of company stock worth $757,274. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

L traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,072. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $52.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

