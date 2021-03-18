Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires Shares of 5,025 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 36,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,350. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

