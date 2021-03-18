Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires New Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $138.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.79. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

