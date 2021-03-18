Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Lowered by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 8.3% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $47,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.76. 45,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,961. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.