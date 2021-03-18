Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 21.9% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $148,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $362.88. 93,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,642. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $366.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

