Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,194,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,046 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,366,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,028,000 after buying an additional 550,502 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,551,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,154,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,408,000 after buying an additional 428,429 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,384. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.02. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

