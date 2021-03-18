Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.0% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned 0.30% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of VGLT stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,395. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.85. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.92 and a 1 year high of $104.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

