Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $363.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

