Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,322 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 410% compared to the average daily volume of 455 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $145.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $145.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.72.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.