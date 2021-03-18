VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 417,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 11th total of 341,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 1,285.8% during the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 90,637 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

PPH stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.37. 16,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average is $66.65. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $71.15.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.