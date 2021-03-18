VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 298,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,735 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,264,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,661,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,642,000 after purchasing an additional 406,072 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,444,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after purchasing an additional 248,316 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,442,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,169,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,461,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 45,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,562. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

