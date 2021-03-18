Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $292.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $246.00 to $292.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 7.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

MTN stock opened at $316.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.78. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $129.52 and a 1 year high of $333.95.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,189,000 after purchasing an additional 77,534 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $549,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 692.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

