US Foods Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,409 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 722% compared to the average daily volume of 658 call options.

In related news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in US Foods by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. US Foods has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.97 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Foods will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USFD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.