US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.59 and last traded at $36.85. 3,333,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 2,226,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.97 and a beta of 1.80.
In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $86,143,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,321,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,295,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,701,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,100,000 after acquiring an additional 836,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
About US Foods (NYSE:USFD)
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.