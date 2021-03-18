US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $940-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $967.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. US Ecology has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $241.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

