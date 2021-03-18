Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised Upstart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of UPST traded up $54.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.85. The stock had a trading volume of 597,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,063. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.65.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $18,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,253,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

