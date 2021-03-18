Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $32.70 on Thursday, hitting $93.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,063. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106 over the last three months.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

