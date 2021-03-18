Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UPST opened at $83.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.65. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $105.58.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $3,964,106.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPST. Barclays began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Upstart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

